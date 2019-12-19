MEAD, Wash. — Mead High School has lifted its modified lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

The school was originally placed on the modified lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Students at the high school have since been released from school.

KREM first heard reports of the lockdown at about 2:40 p.m. Mead School District confirmed the high school was under a modified lockdown.

There has been no information released on the cause of the police activity in the area or when the lockdown will be lifted.

KREM has reached out to the Spokane Police Department for information about the police activity.

This is a developing story and KREM will continue to update it as reporting is completed.

