AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights police are looking for a suspect who fled on foot this evening following a crash reported on Highway 2 and Flint Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police were searching for a suspect that crashed their car into a ditch following a traffic stop.

Police brought in K-9's to search for the driver, but this is an ongoing investigation.

KREM 2 has reached out to Airway Heights Police department for more information. This story is still developing.

If you have any information about the incident please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

