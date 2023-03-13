Victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash on East Cleveland in Spokane

39-year-old Joshua Vandouris died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner

SPOKANE, Wash. — The victim in the deadly shooting on East Cleveland Ave. on March 7, 2023 in Spokane has been identified.

39-year-old Joshua Vandouris died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The shooting took place near the 200 block of East Cleveland Ave. just before 7:30 p.m.

The medical examiner ruled Vandouris's death as a homicide.

The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. At this time, no arrests have been made related to this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference incident 2023-20033105.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.