SVPD arrest 24-time convicted felon in connection to Spokane Valley shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested a 24-time convicted felon in connection to a shooting in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a shooting at a Spokane Valley apartment complex on Saturday evening. According to SVPD, at the complex, the victim had been shot in the back. Fifty-seven-year-old Glenn D. Anderson was later arrested by SVPD.

According to Deputies, witnesses said the shooting happened in a car and was accidental. The victim, the suspect and a third person are related. Deputies say the gun accidentally went off while the three were getting into the car. The pistol was recovered by SVPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Further care showed her injuries are not life-threatening.

According to SVPD, Anderson returned to the apartment complex where the shooting happened later in the day and was arrested.

Glenn D. Anderson is a 24-time convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. SVPD charged the suspect with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree reckless endangerment.

SVPD says this is an active investigation.

