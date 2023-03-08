Man killed after shooting, car crash in Spokane

At this time, no arrests have been made related to this incident.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after he was shot in Spokane Tuesday night, which police believe caused him to crash his car.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a roll-over car accident near the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue. When officers arrived, the found a man in the car and later learned he had been shot.

First responders provided aid to the victim but he ultimately died. His identity has not yet been released.

The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death. At this time, no arrests have been made related to this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference incident 2023-20033105.

