A U.S. Marshall was involved in a shooting near Everett Ave and North Regal Street in Hillyard according to Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane police department.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

No Spokane Police officers were involved, according to Officer O'Brien.