Minor arrested for attempted murder, arson after trying to burn family's Spokane Valley home down

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A minor was arrested for attempted murder and arson early Monday morning after she attempted to burn her home down with her family inside, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who spoke to authorities on scene.

There were no injuries reported, Hernandez said.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday on East 14th Street in Spokane Valley, according to Spokane Valley Fire. The juvenile was arrested by Spokane Valley Police around 4:40 a.m.

Major crimes and an arson investigator with Spokane Valley Fire will be out to further investigate the scene, according to Hernandez who spoke to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies on scene.

The inside of the house is destroyed, and the Red Cross will be out to assist the family later this morning because they are displaced for the time being, crews told Hernandez.