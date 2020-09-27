Missing teen from Spokane found safe in Nevada, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenage girl who went missing from Spokane on Saturday has been found safe in Nevada, police said.
The 15-year-old girl was found near Elko, Nevada, with an 18-year-old man on Tuesday, according to police. She is in protective custody and her parents have been notified.
Detectives with the Targeted Crime Unit, the FBI and authorities in Nevada participated in the investigation. All of the agencies involved will determine if any criminal charges will result from the incident, police said.
The teen was last seen at her house on Regal Street on Saturday morning, according to Spokane Police Ofc. Richie Plunkett. She was supposed to go to Manito Park but her phone last pinged in Mead before it was turned off around 11 a.m.