Missing teen from Spokane found safe in Nevada, police say

The teenage girl was found near Elko, Nevada, with an 18-year-old man. She was reported missing on Saturday after she did not return home from Manito Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenage girl who went missing from Spokane on Saturday has been found safe in Nevada, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was found near Elko, Nevada, with an 18-year-old man on Tuesday, according to police. She is in protective custody and her parents have been notified.

Detectives with the Targeted Crime Unit, the FBI and authorities in Nevada participated in the investigation. All of the agencies involved will determine if any criminal charges will result from the incident, police said.