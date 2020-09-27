Two protesters arrested at Spokane's protest for Breonna Taylor Sunday

One adult was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer after repeatedly attempting to cause bike officers to crash, according to the Spokane police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two protesters were arrested at an otherwise peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor in downtown Spokane Sunday afternoon.

The arrests came as the group of approximately 100-150 people were marching northbound on Monroe Street to the Public Safety Building, according to Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department.

An adult male who was marching with other protesters continually jumped in front of officers on bike patrol, trying to cause them to wreck, Humphreys said. The man was warned numerous times that he was endangering others and asked to stop, according to Humphreys.

The man continued to jump in front of bicycle officers, at which point he was arrested and booked into jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer, Humphreys said.

As the arrest was taking place, a juvenile stepped into the roadway and threw something at TAC officers who were following the crowd in vehicles, Humphreys said. The juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct, according to Humphreys.