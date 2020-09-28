Man rescued from Spokane garbage truck after crew heard him screaming

A garbage crew heard screaming coming from inside their truck while they were emptying dumpsters near the Olive Garden on North Newport Highway.

SPOKANE, Wash — A man who was sleeping in a dumpster had to be rescued from a Spokane City garbage truck Monday morning.

Spokane Fire Department officials said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. after a garbage crew heard screaming coming from inside their truck while they were emptying dumpsters near the Olive Garden on North Newport Highway.

Garbage crews on scene told KREM when they are emptying dumpsters, the lid to the truck only opens when they lift the dumpster, after the trash is dumped, the top shuts and the trash is compacted.

When the garbage crew was lifting the dumpster near Olive Garden, they heard screams and they stopped to try to help him.

Spokane Fire Department officials said the man was not cooperative with them and would not say what dumpster he was sleeping in. They said he likely has a broken leg.