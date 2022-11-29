Candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday to remember University of Idaho students killed

The vigil will be held inside the ASUI Kibbie Activity Center on Wednesday on the University of Idaho campus.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were murdered in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus will be taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The vigil will honor the life of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, who were found dead inside a residence on King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13. The four U of I students were each stabbed with a knife.

The candlelight vigil was first scheduled for Nov. 16 at the University of Idaho Administration Building, but it got rescheduled and moved to an inside venue for this Wednesday as most students are back in town after Thanksgiving break.

Wednesday's vigil will be taking place at 5 p.m. inside the Associated Students of University of Idaho (ASUI) Kibbie Activity Center on campus. The center is located at 875 Perimeter Drive in Moscow.

The vigil will be an opportunity for other Vandals community to come together and honor the memory of Kaylee, Xana, Madison and Ethan. The vigil is one of many planned across Idaho. Other vigils will also be taking place in Boise, Sandpoint, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene and McCall. There will also be a virtual option for people who cannot make it in person.

Idaho Governor Brad Little will also be attending the vigil.

