Latest Info | Moscow Police provide new details about the 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus

MOSCOW, Idaho — Five days after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their home near campus with a knife, police are providing additional details about what they have learned in their investigation.

On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on King Road for a welfare check. Once on the scene, officers found the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin, were found dead inside the residence.

Each victim died of stab wounds. Police have not arrested a suspect(s) or located the murder weapon.

A timeline of events shows all four victims' whereabouts leading to their tragic deaths.

Investigators have determined that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video streamed on Twitch at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

Investigators also learned that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a fraternity house on the University of Idaho Campus. By 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence on King Road.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Moscow Police Department released new details in the case.

Newly Confirmed Information:

The four victims were likely asleep at the time of the attacks.

There were some defensive wounds found on parts of the victim's bodies.

Each victim was stabbed multiple times.

There were no signs of sexual assault.

Detectives do not believe two other roommates that were inside the home during the murders were involved in the attacks.

Detectives also do not believe a hooded male seen outside the food truck Kaylee and Madison visited that many have speculated online about was involved in the murders.

Reports that the victims were tied and gagged are not true.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence.

Detectives have checked with local businesses to see if a "fixed-blade knife" had recently been purchased.

Detectives are following up on over 500 tips submitted by community members. The Moscow Police Department states that nearly 40 interviews have been conducted in relation to the murder investigation. Altogether, there are nearly 130 members of law enforcement from three different agencies are working to solve the case.