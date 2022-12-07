Moscow Police searching for owner of white Hyundai Elantra in connection with University of Idaho murders

Detectives said they are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is asking for assistance in looking for the owner of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the four University of Idaho students murdered in November.

Tips and leads have led detectives to look for additional information about a car being in the area of the King Street home, where the murders took place, during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Detectives believe the occupant(s) of the car may have critical information relate to the case.

Detectives are asking the public, if they know of or own a vehicle matching this description or know of anyone who may have been driving the vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, to call the Tip Line.

Information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still no suspect.

