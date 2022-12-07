Moscow Police Department remove victims' personal belongings at family's request

Police said the items being removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has removed personal items inside the home where four University of Idaho Students were murdered in November.

At the request of the students' families, MPD collected the victims' personal belongings from their house Wednesday morning. Police said the items removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.

Moscow residents are asked to keep the roads near the house clear so police can remove the items as privately as possible.

Chief James Fry says it was important for him to personally be here with his officers helping box up these items so they could, in a sense, be there for the family and give them back items that might help them heal.

On Wednesday at around 11:22 a.m., Moscow Police officers arrived at the home and started boxing up the belongings of the victims.

The Moscow Police Chief drove in a Uhaul, and officers started loading boxes onto the truck.

This is not something police typically do. But Idaho state police spokesperson Aaron Snell says, in this case, it was appropriate.

“We've had the crime scene for quite some time, and you know, the family would like back someone's belongings, there's undoubtedly some sentimental issues and I think it will help with a little bit of the healing and we want to be part of that process," said Snell.

There was no sign of the students' immediate families when the personal belongings were packed up. The UHaul with personal items is being taken to a secured location and Moscow police will communicate with the families to return the items to them.

