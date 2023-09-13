Latah County judge calls for further deliberation on broadcasting trial of Bryan Kohberger

Judge John C. Judge said more work had to be done to determine a ruling for cameras in the courtroom during Wednesday's hearing.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A Latah County judge has called for further deliberation on allowing cameras to broadcast the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in November 2022.

During Wednesday's hearing, the defense told the judge camera operators have been doing their job well. However, their concern lies with editors who could manipulate or edit the images or video from court and sensationalize it. That's the primary reason they say they want to see cameras removed from the courtroom.

Judge John C. Judge brought up his concerns with misinformation spreading through the images taken from the courtroom.

"Can I really trust them to do the right thing?" Judge said. "And it's not necessarily the camera people. It's where that film goes."

Wendy Olsen, the attorney representing the media coalition, argued there's a way to address that.

"The way to battle misinformation is to provide the accurate information," Olsen said. "The accurate information is what happens inside this courtroom with the cameras positioned in a place that provides the best most overall perspective of the courtroom."

The defense attorney suggested mounting a camera in the back of the courtroom, claiming it would be less of a distraction to attorneys.

On Tuesday, KREM 2 heard from the families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, two of the four murder victims. They are asking the judge to allow cameras in the court

Their statement reads in part:

"This case is surrounded by secrecy. Everything is either sealed or redacted. The family has not received any discovery on this case or any information about the facts of the case from the State. No one knows anything about the case which leads to speculation."

Kohberger, 28, is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in a Moscow home last November. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022 and has been in the Latah County Jail since the beginning of the year.

Since his arrest, Kohberger has been indicted by a grand jury for the charges against him and stood silent at his arraignment, prompting the judge to enter five not guilty pleas on his behalf. The state also filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.

