University of Idaho Students Killed

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion to dismiss indictment

This development in the case comes just a day after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.
Credit: AP
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom during a hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. Defense attorneys for Kohberger who is charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students asked a judge Tuesday to order prosecutors to turn over more records, laying the groundwork for challenges to the case. Kohberger, 28, was indicted in May on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP, Pool)

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him.

In newly released court documents, Kohberger's defense team filed the motion "on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence."

That motion was filed Thursday. The specific reasons as to why Kohberger filed the motion likely won't be known until this Friday.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in November 2022. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022 and has been in the Latah County Jail since the beginning of the year.

This new development in the case comes just a day after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial. Since Kohberger plans to file several motions, including a plan to strike the death penalty, his trial will not begin on Oct. 2 as previously scheduled.

