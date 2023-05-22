Victims' families react to Moscow murder suspect's arraignment

As soon as the arraignment began, it was apparent how difficult the day would be for the victims' families.

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Monday, Bryan Kohberger chose to stand silent at his arraignment for the murder of four University of Idaho students.

In November 2022, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were found dead in their off-campus home. A month later, Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania before being extradited back to Latah County.

Just ten minutes before the hearing started, the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves walked in. Kaylee's parents, Steve and Kristi, were present, along with the victim's sister, Alivea, and family attorney Shannon Gray.

Lastly, Kaylee's 3-month-old niece was present at the case. Kaylee never had the chance to meet her.

KREM 2's Tim Pham sat behind the family as they watched the suspect sit feet away from them. As soon as the arraignment began, it was apparent how difficult the day would be for the victims' families.

I’m in the courtroom sitting next to the Goncalves family. You can tell today’s arraignment is bring a lot of emotion back. #BryanKohberger #MoscowMurders @KREM2 — KREM 2 Tim Pham (@UpWithTim) May 22, 2023

KREM 2 heard the Goncalves family say it was disrespectful for the judge to mispronounce Kaylee and victim Xana's names.

Goncalves family is very upset the judge mispronounced the victims names. #BryanKohberger #MoscowMurders @KREM2 — KREM 2 Tim Pham (@UpWithTim) May 22, 2023

In a text, the Goncalves' family attorney told KREM 2 that this is just the beginning of a long journey for the families.

"The family would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow this case and keep the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive. They are what is important not the Defendant. We are thankful that the Latah County District Attorneys Office finally took the case to a GJ and came back with an indictment. At the same time we are disappointed that the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order. This is just the beginning of a long journey for all the families and we are thankful for your continued support and coverage"

Now that a judge has entered a "not guilty" plea for Kohberger, he will stand trial for the murders. That trial is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. In the meantime, the prosecution has sixty days to determine whether or not they intend to seek the death penalty in this case.

