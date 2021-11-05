University High School cancels Friday classes after social media threat

According to Spokane Valley police, deputies received information regarding an online social media threat toward UHS early Friday morning.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Classes have been canceled at University High School (UHS) on Friday after a threat toward the Spokane Valley school was posted on social media.

According to a Spokane Valley Police Department Facebook post, deputies received information regarding an online social media threat toward UHS early Friday morning.

University High School's Resource Deputy was advised and he alerted school staff. The school sent a text message to UHS parents early Friday morning, saying the school would start two hours late due to a potential threat.

However, UHS administrators decided to cancel all Friday classes at the school for the safety of students and staff as they work with deputies to identify the person who posted the threat on social media, according to the post.

An active investigation is open to identifying the person who posts the school threat. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 509-456-2233 or contact UHS Deputy Skye Ortiz.