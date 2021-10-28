University High School football season cut short due to COVID-19 cases

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The football season has been cut short for University High School's (UHS) team.
The season was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. The school reached the 10% threshold for positive cases on their team. As of Tuesday, 14 cases were reported in the school.
Right now, UHS has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Valley School District. It's not clear how many of them students, teachers or faculty.
The Titans were 4 and 4 this season and were sitting in second place in the Greater Spokane League (GSL) 3A standings.
This leaves Mead and Ferris fighting for the last playoff spot with just this week's games remaining.