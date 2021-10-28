University High School football season cut short due to COVID-19 cases

This leaves Mead and Ferris fighting for the last playoff spot with just this week's games remaining.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The football season has been cut short for University High School's (UHS) team.

The season was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. The school reached the 10% threshold for positive cases on their team. As of Tuesday, 14 cases were reported in the school.

Right now, UHS has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Valley School District. It's not clear how many of them students, teachers or faculty.

The Titans were 4 and 4 this season and were sitting in second place in the Greater Spokane League (GSL) 3A standings.