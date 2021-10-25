University High School student brings gun to school, disarmed without incident

The student was disarmed before there was a lockdown in place at the school in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A student at University High School (UHS) brought a gun to school on Monday, but was disarmed before anyone was hurt.

According to the communications director for the Central Valley School District Marla Nunberg, there was no need for a lockdown at the school and functions resumed as normal. All the students and staff at the building were deemed safe by law enforcement.

There will be counselors available at UHS on Tuesday for students and staff who want to talk about the incident.

Here is the rest of the statement released by Nunberg.

"Student and staff safety is always our utmost priority. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for students that if they see something to say something to an adult authority. We are thankful for our law enforcement, University High School administration, staff and students for their quick actions and following our protocols to keep everyone safe."

KREM 2 has reached out to Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to see whether the student will face charges but we have not received a response.