Teen injured, dog killed in North Spokane apartment complex shooting

The shooting took place around 10:45 a.m. at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments in Spokane's Garland District.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a teen was shot and a dog was killed at an apartment complex in North Spokane on Wednesday morning.

According to SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs, a teen and dog were shot during the incident at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments on West Cora Avenue. The teenager is expected to be OK.

The shooting took place around 10:45 a.m. Cpl. Briggs said the shooting does not appear to be random. No arrests have been made as Spokane police are still investigating the incident.

The Northcliff Terrace Apartments are located within the Garland District in North Spokane. Anyone with information or leads on the recent shooting is advised to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.