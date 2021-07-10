Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting 3 people at Edmonds market

Duy Phuong Nguyen shot his wife, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend outside Boo Han Market in Edmonds in September 2020.

EVERETT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on charges filed against Duy Phuong Nguyen for a shooting at Boo Han Market previously aired Oct. 7, 2021.

Duy Phuong Nguyen was sentenced to 45 ½ years in prison for shooting his estranged wife and two other people, one of whom died, outside an Edmonds market in September 2020.

A court also ordered that he have a lifetime of no contact with the survivors of the shooting.

Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic violence assault and one count of first-degree assault in October.

Charging documents state Nguyen moved to Everett after marrying his wife four years ago in Vietnam. His wife moved to the U.S. in July 2020 with her parents.

Nguyen began assaulting his wife shortly after she moved in with him, according to documents. He kicked her out of the house in mid-August, and she then moved in with her roommate who was killed in the shooting.

Nguyen tracked his wife's movements and threatened her before the shooting, texting her in part, "Tomorrow everything will end."

Nguyen went to the market the next day looking for his wife's roommate, who went back to the market with her boyfriend to work things out, according to charging documents. The boyfriend decided to call 911 when Nguyen opened fire.

Prosecutors say Nguyen fired off a dozen shots in the "senseless and brazen" shooting.