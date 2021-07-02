Teenage boy shot, killed at Spokane Valley party Saturday

The initial investigation showed the shooting may be gang related, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was killed in a shooting at a party in Spokane Valley late Saturday night, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl Mark Gregory.

Deputies responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the 900 block of South Beige Road in Spokane Valley around Midnight. Deputies found a crowd of people standing around a teenage boy lying on the ground in front of the house, Gregory said.

Deputies attempted to provide life-saving aid to the teen who had been shot until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR arrived and took over medical care. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. They were at the scene throughout the night collecting evidence, Gregory said.

Initial information indicated the shooting was gang-related. However, investigators say there is limited information about potential suspects.

Major Crimes Detectives are asking for help from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened leading up to the shooting, Gregory said.

Detectives are also asking anyone who lives around the 900 block of S. Beige Road to turn over any relevant home security footage and report any suspicious vehicles or activity between 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 7.