Suspicious death reported on Maple Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at the Maple Street Bridge. They are treating this as a homicide investigation.
The police were notified around 9:45 p.m. and are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved. SPD brought in K-9 units, but they were unable to track them. Police say they are following up on leads, so Major Crimes detectives are on their way.
The Maple Street Bridge is still open, but a portion of 1st Ave. is still closed
