Suspicious death reported on Maple Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at the Maple Street Bridge. They are treating this as a homicide investigation.

The police were notified around 9:45 p.m. and are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved. SPD brought in K-9 units, but they were unable to track them. Police say they are following up on leads, so Major Crimes detectives are on their way.