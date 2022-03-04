Two men accused of sex crimes against children, police seeking information from public

WSP is seeking information from the public regarding the identities of any children who may have been photographed and/or contacted by Bolen and Macgregor.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane County men were arrested in January 2022 following accusations that they were involved in the alleged sexual exploitation of children between five and 10 years old, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

40-year-old Tony Bolen of Spokane and 44-year-old Casey Macgregor (Greer) of Spokane Valley were arrested in January.

WSP's Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force received information that someone allegedly used online accounts belonging to Bolen and Macgregor to distribute "suspected child pornography" images via the internet.

Authorities recovered sexually explicit images of children and evidence of sexual abuse, according to WSP.

Bolen was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the following charges:

Second-degree Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Second-degree Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Macgregor was also booked into the Spokane County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree Rape of a Child

First-degree Child Molestation

Second-degree Rape

First-degree Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Second-degree Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

First-degree Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Second-degree Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WSP is seeking information from the public regarding the identities of any children who may have been photographed and/or contacted by Bolen and Macgregor.

Contact WSP Sergeant Darren Wright by calling 360-239-0619 or emailing Darren.wright@wsp.wa.gov .