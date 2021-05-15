Suspect driving stolen vehicle who crashed into box truck in Spokane Valley charged with multiple felonies, connected to previous shooting

The Spokane County Sherriff's Office said the suspect was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and more.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect who crashed into a box truck while in a stolen vehicle has been charged with multiple felonies.

According to the Spokane County Sherriff's Office, 31-year-old Jason McWhirk was charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

The crash occurred at South Dishman Mica Rd. between Eighth and 16th Avenue on May 7.

While McWhirk was detained, authorities were able to connect him to a previous robbery and shooting that occurred on February 27. In this case, the suspect confronted the victim, shot him in the chest, then stole his car. The victim survived and is still recovering from their severe injuries.

The car was reportedly recovered later, on March 1. SCSO said when they searched the car for evidence, they found DNA that matched McWhirk.

Detectives also checked the ammunition in the pistol seized after the crash and learned it matched the same brand of ammunition used when the victim was shot in February.

That allowed authorities to arrest McWhirk on probable cause.