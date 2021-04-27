Elderly couple in Spokane victims of burglary, assault during 'crime spree,' police say

The suspect in the incidents has not yet been identified, Spokane police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly couple fell victim to a suspect who burglarized their home and assaulted them during what Spokane police are calling a "multi-night crime spree."

Officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to the 3400 block of W. Sunset Boulevard at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The theft took place during the overnight hours, police said.

The homeowner, an elderly man, called Crime Check to report that his Cadillac CTS had been stolen from his garage, according to police. The stolen vehicle has since been located by SPD.

On Friday, April 23, officers responded to the same area after an elderly woman called 911 to report that someone was breaking into her home. She told the 911 dispatcher that the suspect was trying to break into the interior of the house after gaining entry to the garage, police said.

Police said the woman told the 911 dispatcher that the suspect broke into the house after overpowering and knocking her husband to the ground. Her husband was trying to hold the garage door closed to prevent the suspect from entering.

Officers arrived minutes later but the suspect had already fled in an unknown direction. The man, who is in his 90s, was bleeding from his head and hand, police said. It did not appear that the suspect fled the home with any property.

In the garage, officers found fingerprints on the door handle, hood and roof, of a second vehicle belonging to the couple, police said. It appeared the suspect had attempted to gain entry to this vehicle.