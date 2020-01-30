BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three teenage girls were arrested in Bellevue after police said they went on a crime spree that started in Spokane.

According to Bellevue police, the trio of 16 and 17-year-old girls started their cross-state “criminal adventure” in Spokane on Jan. 24 by carjacking a maroon car.

The teens fled to Seattle, where they’re accused or theft, robbery, assault and hit-and-run on Jan. 25, according to police. Early Sunday morning, officials said they took off, eluding police at a high rate of speed across I-90.

At 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said the three were looking for gas money and robbed a woman in a parking lot in Bellevue. Police said they knocked the woman down and drove over her arm. The three then went to buy gas and get their nails done at a salon with the victim’s stolen credit card, police said.

Bellevue police said officers tracked the suspects down and took them into custody while one of them was still getting her nails done.

The suspects were arrested for robbery, vehicular assault and fraud. Additional charges are expected in other jurisdictions.

