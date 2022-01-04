Women arrested after hitting Spokane Valley deputy's car with stolen Kia

Heather Fields attempted to flee from deputies after Dillon Chicklinsky escaped on foot. Police say he drove in reverse and hit the deputy's patrol car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was taken into custody by Spokane Valley deputies after a stolen car hit a patrol car and attempted to flee on foot and in the stolen car. Another suspect fled the scene on foot and hasn't been located, according to deputies.

At 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a suspicious Kia near East Riverside Avenue. According to police, the caller said the car had been parked in front of their neighbor's house for 30 minutes. They also said they could see the driver getting in and out of the car and rummaging through it.

The caller said they did not recognize the car or the driver, who was later identified as 30-year-old Dillon Chicklinsky.

Two Spokane Valley deputies arrived at the house, located the suspicious vehicle, and pulled up to it in their individual patrol cars.

Suddenly, the headlights on the car turned on and Chicklinsky drove past both deputies' patrol cars. He then lost control of the car and hit the rear of a parked truck, at which point he reportedly left the car and began running southeast.

As Chicklinsky ran, the car unexpectedly began driving in reverse. The passenger, who was later identified as 30-year-old Heather Fields, had moved to the driver seat at some point and was now attempting to flee, according to police.

Fields continued driving in reverse and hit one of the deputy's vehicles, causing "extensive damage". She continued trying to escape and hit a chain-link fence at a business, where she became stuck.

Fields then jumped out of the car, onto the hood of the car, and over a six-foot fence.

Information about the two was sent to other patrol units and a perimeter of the area was established.

One of the assisting deputies later located Fields hiding behind a dumpster. She was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen motor, first-degree malicious mischief, hit-and-run, and obstructing. Chicklinksy was not located but police said he will face similar charges once he is found.

The vehicle identification number (VIN) on the car revealed it was reported stolen on Dec. 30, 2021.

