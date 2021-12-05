Man dragged two blocks after hit and run incident

Police say the suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV. The pedestrian who was hit is now recovering in the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was dragged two city blocks after a hit and run incident at the intersection of E. Ermina Avenue and N. Perry Street.

On Dec. 4 at approximately 2 p.m., witnesses told 911 operators that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department, the vehicle was described as a dark SUV. The SUV was seen driving south on N. Perry St.

Medics arrived on scene and the man who was hit was sent to the hospital. He is said to have potentially life-threatening injuries.