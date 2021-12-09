x
Crime

Kootenai County deputies looking for Hummer, driver involved in hit-and-run

One person was taken to the hospital after deputies say they were hit by a Black Hummer H3 near Ramsey Road and Tug Boat Road in Hayden.
Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office shares a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Hayden.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a photo and description of the vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Hayden. The Sheriff's Office describes the suspect vehicle as a mid-2000’s Black Hummer H3. 

Deputies say the driver of the Hummer was involved in a hit-and-run on Dec. 7 around 4:20 pm. A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Ramsey Road. and Tug Boat Road just south of Hayden Ave. Witnesses told the Sheriff's Office that the driver left the scene, heading southbound on Ramsey Road. 

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was conscious and alert when deputies and crews from Northern Lake Fire arrived. The victim was treated for their injuries at the scene but later taken to Kootenai Health for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run crash or spots the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300. 

