Spokane Valley man charged with sex trafficking

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A Washington man is in jail after police said he brought a woman across state lines for prostitution and threatened her.

Michael R. Svoboda, 60, of Spokane Valley, is charged with trafficking in prostitution and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office stopped Svoboda’s vehicle in Post Falls on Sunday night after running the plates and determining that Svoboda was wanted on a warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

Police detained Svoboda and a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car.

The pair indicated they met for the first time that day in Washington, according to court records, and Svoboda allegedly agreed to drive the woman to Idaho so she could meet someone for sex work.

