Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Spokane

East Broad Avenue, between Perry Street and Nevada Street in North Spokane is reopened after the SWAT standoff.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane law enforcement and the SWAT team have arrested a suspect after a standoff outside a home in North Spokane.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) posted the situation is resolved and streets which were closed are now open.

Updated at 2:08 p.m.

KREM 2 has a reporter on the scene who said the suspect was arrested in the backyard after an hours-long standoff. Before the arrest, the man was briefly seen from the front of the home through the main window. Although the person did not come out, they threw something through the open door at police and started yelling.

Officers on the scene used a loud speaker telling the suspect, "They’re under arrest."

Updated at 1:40 p.m.

At about 8 a.m., Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers were called to the 1200 block of E Broad Ave, in a North Spokane home after reports of a man suspect acting erratically, which included threatening neighbors.

The suspect had a restricted order preventing him from being at the home.

The suspect did not comply with attempts to take him into custody and barricaded himself inside the home.

SPD's SWAT team along with negotiators and other specialty resources responded at the scene. The suspect was arrested at about 12:30 p.m., and taken into custody.

East Broad Avenue, between Perry Street and Nevada Street in North Spokane, has reopened.

No homes were evacuated during the standoff.

HAPPENING NOW: Broad between Perry and Nevada in North Spokane is closed for a SWAT stand-off.



Not much known at this time, but a loud speaker is telling someone they are under arrest. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/0hhDVVk1Rs — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) July 4, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.