Spokane Valley Investigative Unit arrests suspect in multiple retail thefts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) have located and arrested a suspect in multiple retail thefts.

The suspect, 40-year-old Stephen R. Brown, is currently booked at the Spokane County Jail, facing charges of second-degree retail theft with special circumstances, two counts of second-degree theft, organized retail theft, operating a vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle without a required interlock device.

On Tuesday, June 7, Spokane Valley deputies, along with the investigative unit, were attempting to locate Brown with information given from a store's loss prevention association.

Deputies began to surveil a vehicle parked near an encampment on 227 S. Ralph that was believed to have been used by the suspect.

At 11 a.m., deputies observed Brown approaching the vehicle. Once the suspect turned around, a deputy exited his patrol and told Brown to stop. Brown attempted to flee North, ignoring commands from the deputy to stop. The deputy eventually caught up to Brown, brought him to the ground and arrested him.

While walking back to the patrol car, Brown asked for water, saying that he had diabetes. According to a press release, he was provided medical treatment and cleared.

Brown's vehicle was seized, as it possibly contained stolen property. The suspect was advised he was trespassed from Target, Lowe's, Big 5, Home Depot and North 40 Outfitters at their request for various amounts of time.