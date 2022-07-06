Boise Police: Catalytic converter thefts trending up, still underreported

Boise Muffler Shop on Fairview Avenue helps catalytic converter theft victims every day. They're taking extra measures to prevent future thefts.

BOISE, Idaho — The mechanics at Boise Muffler Shop know hot rods, it is in their blood.

"It's been a family business since 1985," said the owner, Sean Page.

However, recently, more and more customers show up with the sound of a hot rod and the model of a daily commuter. That's the first clue a car is missing the catalytic converter; it's an auto part on the underside of a car that cleans the exhaust.

Catalytic converters contain valuable metals that hold high resale values. Thieves can slide under a car and steal the part within minutes if they have the right tools, according to Page.

"It's pretty [darn] easy," Page said.

Numbers from the Boise Police Department (BPD) show this is an increasingly popular crime.

2019: 12 reports

2020: 25 reports

2021: 88 reports

2022: 89 reports (as of June, 5)

"This doesn’t reflect the number of catalytic converters stolen since there could be multiple stolen catalytic converters on one report," BPD Public Information Officer, Haley Kramer, wrote KTVB in an email.

Catalytic converter thefts are trending up in Boise according to BPD.

- 88 reports in 2021

- 89 reports so far in 2022



Boise Muffler Shop on Fairview says they see it everyday pic.twitter.com/ODDCU8hQ5w — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) June 7, 2022

Catalytic converter crimes are underreported, according to Boise Police Sgt. John Terry. The department encourages people to report the crime with any information about suspicious vehicles or activity.

Security footage is a valuable tool for police.

"Catalytic converters don't have a VIN number on them, so it's very difficult to find them after [they're stolen]," Sgt. Terry said.

To aid in preventative measures, Boise Muffler Shop is spray painting catalytic converters bright orange and welding identifying numbers onto the body of the auto part. The ID number could be a license plate or VIN. Page got the idea after consulting metal recyclers.

"They say if there is any indicator or a marking on [the catalytic converter] that shows there's a tracker, they do not accept them unless it comes from a facility," Page said.

Some customers take it a step further; Boise Muffler offers a protective shield installation on the underside of the car. The shield takes a special tool, and time, to remove. The shield deters theft because it's easier, and faster, to target a different car without shield protection.

"It definitely the best preventative maintenance you can do," Page said.

