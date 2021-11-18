Spokane police solve 1959 cold case murder of 9-year-old Candy Rogers

Candy Rogers went missing on March 6, 1959 while selling campfire mints.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police say they have solved a 62-year-old murder case, making it one of the oldest cold case murders solved in Washington state.

Candy Rogers went missing on March 6, 1959 while selling campfire mints. Months later, her strangled body was found by hunters near Rimrock in Northwest Spokane under a pile of pine needles.

Spokane police detectives and other investigators will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to detail the investigation, how the murder was solved and unveil the person responsible for Rogers’ death.

In 1996, detectives were able to send a piece of her clothing in for DNA testing, which helped eliminate possible suspects.

Police said the murder rocked the Spokane community at the time. In 2007, KREM 2 News spoke to Spokane Police Detective Brian Hammond about the case.

"It really changed the way Spokane worked back then and how children were allowed to run free or not," Hammond said 14 years ago.

Hammond showed KREM 2 the binders and boxes full of tips, reports and statements. They had preserved evidence and repackaged some of it for protection. They even had a pair of Rogers' shoes that were found near her body. At the time, Hammond was confident that DNA evidence would help solve this case.