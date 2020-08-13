Is this yours? Spokane police looking for owners of stolen yard art

"The Grinch and his girlfriend strike again!" the Spokane Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man and woman who stole dozens of Christmas presents from porches in December 2019 have struck again, stealing mail and yard art in Northwest Spokane, police said.

Duane Yarnell, 35, was accused of stealing approximately 35 items last year, some of which included horse feed and personalized gifts. Police said on Thursday that the stolen packages were found wrapped under a Christmas tree belonging to Yarnell and 32-year-old Megan L Tureman.

Yarnell and Tureman have now stolen numerous pieces of yard art, including a kneeling soldier on a cross statue taken from a wounded soldier's front porch, and are selling them on a variety of websites, police said.

The soldier statue was found and returned to its rightful owners by the Spokane Police Anti-Crime Team, but there are several other items that need to be claimed.

The items are pictured below. Anyone who recognizes the items as their own should contact Officer Kennedy at skennedy@spokanepolice.org.

Police said Yarnell and Tureman have also stolen checks from mail boxes in the Spokane and Chewelah areas and have tried to cash them.

Yarnell and Tureman have been charged with trafficking in stolen property, along with several other charges, police said.