Editor’s note: Above video outlines how porch pirates are prosecuted in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested a man accused of stealing dozens of packages in the Spokane area.

A citizen called 911 on Dec. 6 to report that they saw someone stealing a package from the 5000 block of N. Lidgerwood Street, Spokane police said.

The caller said a woman exited a blue Ford Ranger before she stole the package off a porch, police said. She was then seen getting back into the vehicle and leaving the area.

Police said the license plate came back to a blue 1989 Ford Ranger registered in the 2000 block of W. Wellesley Avenue.

On Dec. 8, Spokane police received several surveillance photographs of recent packages thefts in the city. The suspect’s vehicle appeared to be a blue Ford Ranger.

Police found the vehicle parked at the back of a home on Wellesley Avenue and continued their investigation, obtaining more photo and video evidence.

Police received another video of the same vehicle on the morning of Christmas Eve. The video shows what appears to be a large white item in the bed of the truck and an unknown person carrying a package under their arm before walking toward the Ranger.

Police later drove by the home and saw brand new tires wrapped in white bags in the bed of the truck, which was consistent with the video.

Later in the day, police executed a search warrant at the home and found a large amount of stolen presents. Police said the suspect admitted that he was involved with the package theft that morning.

There were approximately 35 items recovered that were allegedly stolen by the suspect, identified as Duane Yarnell, police said. Some of the items included horse feed and personalized gifts.

Police say the woman in the surveillance footage has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Spokane police are currently working to return the stolen gifts to their rightful owners.

