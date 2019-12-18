COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A home security camera helped Coeur d'Alene police secure an important victory over a local porch pirate last week. Tips generated by the video lead to an arrest, which is something that appears to be rare in similar cases.

A Nest-brand security camera captured footage of Makayla Smalley, 22, nabbing around half a dozen packages containing Christmas presents from a home in the Fairway Forest neighborhood of Coeur d'Alene last Thursday.

The homeowner, Summer Oman, was alerted of the theft thanks to a smartphone app from Nest and started to chase after Smalley, but was too late.

"At first, shock. Like, is this happening?" recalled Oman of the incident. The mother had been resting at her house after calling out sick from work that day. The Nest app alerted her that movement had been detected outside her front door. "I sat up and looked out my front window, and [Smalley] was walking by with my package."

Footage shows Oman running down her driveway after Smalley who started to drive away in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

"It was just shock. Like, 'What is she doing?'" recalled Oman. "And then I realized, 'She's taking my packages.'"

Oman subsequently provided footage of the theft to Coeur d'Alene Police and posted the video to social media sites.

According to police, the social media posts generated "several tips" for detectives and resulted in Smalley's arrest within 24 hours. The packages, which contained $326 worth of Christmas gifts and baby supplies, were subsequently returned to Oman.

"In most of these instances, you never see your things again," remarked a thankful Oman.

Oman's description of Smalley's vehicle also proved to be helpful in the effort to catch the thief. According to court records, a CDAPD records search of white PT Cruisers listed Smalley as a registered owner of one of the cars.

Detectives subsequently contacted Smalley's grandmother who identified her in screenshots from the security camera footage. The relative added that although Smalley's mugshot shows her having short hair, Smalley was liking wearing a long-haired wig when stealing the packages.

When contacted by police, Smalley admitted to the theft, apologized, and agreed to return the packages to police. Records indicated she never showed up, though, and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

"While Makayla admitted to the theft and appeared sympathetic wanting to return the items, she has not arrived to the CDA PD as stated," wrote a CDAPD officer in an investigation report. The officer later added that based on statements from family members, Smalley "appears to have drug addiction issues."

Smalley was charged with a petit theft misdemeanor charge in connection to the package theft, her third such charge this year. Court records show petit theft charges against Smalley from earlier in December and last July.

In the July incident, Smalley was accused of stealing $1,100 worth of donated items from the Priest River Community Store in Bonner County.

"Smalley can be seen covering herself with sheets so she can't be seen by nearby traffic," wrote a Priest River police officer investigating the matter. "Smalley even created a makeshift fort to sort and organize items under it."

Oman said that Smalley apologized to her, calling her arrest "bittersweet."

"As a mom myself, my heart kind of went out. She's somebody's daughter," Oman said. "I hope that she can get the help she needs."

Smalley's arrest comes amid increased efforts by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department to crack down on package thieves.

"The Coeur d’Alene Police Department begins pre-planning several months in advance to proactively address these issues," wrote CDAPD captain Lee Brainard in an email to KREM.

Brainard added that CDAPD efforts included neighborhood patrols and tasking unmarked police vehicles with following delivery trucks.

During November and December of last year, CDAPD fielded five reports of package thefts. No suspects were ever identified in those cases, Brainard explained, due to limited information or evidence.

"Video from any source that yields evidentiary information is valuable to us," said Brainard.

On Facebook, the department said it was proud of detective's efforts in locating and arresting Smalley within 24 hours of the theft.

