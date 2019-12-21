SPOKANE, Wash. — It is something you hope to never see on your home surveillance camera.

A stranger approaching your door empty-handed and leaving seconds later with armfuls of your packages.

If, and when, they do get arrested, what does it take to convict them?

According to Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, the key is proving the suspect's identity. He said prosecutors must prove the person in your surveillance video is the suspect arrested for theft.

That can be problematic at times because the video may be poor quality, and the suspect might be hiding their face.

That's why Haskell said they will also look for additional evidence. Like an accomplice, or someone who is close to the suspect, who can confirm that is the suspect in your video.

RELATED: 'I filled up a box full of dog poop': Portland porch pirate gets a stinky surprise

Haskell said he will take any evidence he can get, but having good quality video more often helps lead to a successful theft conviction.

The degree of the theft charge depends on the value of the property stolen.

For amounts up to $750, it's a third-degree gross misdemeanor charge.

If the stolen property is valued between $751 and $5,000, it's a second-degree felony theft charge.

First-degree theft applies to property worth more than $5,000.

RELATED: Holiday shipping guide: Deadlines for Amazon, Target, UPS and more

Haskell said the penalties for these theft charges depends on the suspect's criminal history.

Third-degree gross misdemeanor is 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Second-degree could mean a max of five years in prison.

First-degree theft Class B felony conviction could mean a max of ten years in prison.

If your packages are stolen, a good quality security camera is key to solving the case and getting a tougher sentence.

RELATED: Police: Minnesota porch pirate takes package, leaves 'thank you' note