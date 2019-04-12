COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the thief or thieves of a spruce tree in Cherry Hill Park that was worth $2,000.

The Coeur d'Alene Parks Department said it appears someone recently chopped down a spruce tree at Cherry Hill Park before driving off with it. The only thing remaining from the tree was a stump and some branches.

The City of Coeur d'Alene said the tree was planted about 15 years ago and was worth $2,000.

Security cameras in the park recorded footage of the theft, according to the city, and someone has offered to donate a spruce tree from their private property to replace the one stolen.

