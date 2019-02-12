SPOKANE, Wash — Are you worried that "porch pirates" will steal your gifts this holiday season? Spokane police have a plan to crack down on package thieves this year.

The Spokane Police Department are going undercover and following delivery trucks to try and catch people grabbing gifts.

Spokane police spokesman John O'Brien said police will be doing emphasis patrols, including undercover officers following delivery trucks, as more and more "porch pirates" look for packages to steal.

"Today is Cyber Monday, the start of the holiday shopping season, which means package thieves will be scouring neighborhoods and looking for package deliveries," O'Brien said.

Police recommend tracking packages and giving specific instructions for delivery drivers to hide packages, getting a delivery lock box for your porch or having your packages mailed to a delivery locker at UPS, FedEx, USPS or an Amazon delivery locker location.

The following video is a report on social media shaming Spokane porch pirate into returning stolen Christmas gift