Spokane Police investigating drive-by shooting that left 1 injured near Garland and Alberta

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured near Garland and Alberta.
According to SPD, that victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made at this time and it's unknown how many suspects were involved in this shooting.
Garland Ave. is completely blocked off at this time as police continue to investigate. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
