Spokane Police investigating drive-by shooting that left 1 injured near Garland and Alberta

That victim has been taken to the hospital fro treatment. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured near Garland and Alberta.

According to SPD, that victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made at this time and it's unknown how many suspects were involved in this shooting.

Garland Ave. is completely blocked off at this time as police continue to investigate. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

One person shot and taken to the hospital following a drive by shooting near Garland and Alberta. Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/L0ERS3uPu4 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) October 11, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

