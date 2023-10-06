'This is not what Spokane is' | Pride crosswalk near Riverfront Park vandalized, mayor's office says

In a statement, the mayor's office called the vandalism "unacceptable" and said actions like this are not what Spokane stands for.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Street cleaners filled the intersection at Howard and Spokane Falls Friday morning; not to clean up after an overnight event at Riverfront Park, but to wash away white paint that was seemingly thrown onto the Pride crosswalk.

The mayor's office took to X (formerly Twitter) Friday morning to express disappointment in an apparent vandalism of the Pride crosswalk near Riverfront Park. In a statement, the mayor's office called the vandalism "unacceptable" and said actions like this are not what Spokane stands for.

"We are better than this," the tweet said. "It's time for us to expect better of each other and of our actions."

This is unacceptable. This is not what Spokane is or what we stand for. We are better than this. It’s time for us to expect better of each other and of our actions. pic.twitter.com/jVu5VlA3oE — City of Spokane Mayor's Office (@mayorofspokane) October 6, 2023

The crosswalk vandalism comes less than a month after the Pride crosswalk on Perry Street was vandalized with graffiti. That rainbow crosswalk came about as a collaboration between the city of Spokane and Spokane Arts as a part of the 'Asphalt Art' program. Spokane Arts wanted to have that graffiti cleaned up shortly after the incident, but had to obtain an obstruction permit to close the street for maintenance.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Police Department to see if officers are investigating the vandalism on the mural in front of Riverfront Park. At the time of publishing, the department has not responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

