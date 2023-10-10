Airway Heights celebrates new public safety campus for growing community

The new public safety campus will eventually hold the fire and police departments and the city hall.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights, a place Karen Inman has called home for many years, is embarking on a new chapter in its history. Inman, a long-time resident, reflected on the duration of her stay in the city, saying, "50 years? 51 years?"

Inman was among the numerous residents who gathered to commemorate the ribbon-cutting event for Airway Heights' brand-new public safety campus. The excitement was palpable as the community celebrated this milestone.

"To be able to come together so they can collaborate is just huge. Because this space is beautiful, and it's just room to grow," Inman expressed, echoing the sentiments of many in attendance.

While the new public safety campus is currently empty, plans are set in motion to move the entire fire and police departments, along with the city hall, into the facility within the next two years.

Mitch Metzger, Airway Heights fire chief, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We're hoping to be able to add more staffing and have more people to be able to do the work."

Metzger highlighted the significant upgrade the new campus represents compared to their current facility, emphasizing the need for modernization due to the inadequacies of the original building, which dates back to 1968 and has undergone numerous remodels.

"The original building was built in 1968," he said. "It's been remodeled 10 times. It doesn't have adequate areas for decontamination of our equipment or the showers."

This $8 million facility was made possible thanks to a bond passed by Airway Heights voters in August, underscoring the community's recognition of the necessity for an upgraded public safety infrastructure.

"In the last 10 years, our population has almost doubled," Metzger pointed out, highlighting the growing need for enhanced public safety resources in the community.

Larry Bowman, Airway Heights mayor, stressed the importance of a centralized space to meet the city's evolving needs. He envisioned a hub where all city services could converge, creating a seamless experience for the residents.

"We want to bring all of our city services together in one building and have a one-stop shop for the entire community. This is it," Mayor Bowman explained.

For Inman, the development symbolizes progress and a promising future for Airway Heights.

"It's just enormous to me to see this, that we can expand and become a bigger city," Inman concluded optimistically.

Anticipated for completion in the spring of 2025, this public safety campus marks a leap forward for Airway Heights, promising enhanced safety and services for its growing population.

