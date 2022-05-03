Spokane police respond to five shootings within two hours

Spokane Police responded to five shootings overnight, including one where a woman was shot multiple times. Police don't yet know if the shootings are connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating five different shootings in the city that all happened within a two-hour period late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

At this point, police do not know if any of the shootings are related, although several of them occurred in the same area. In one of the shootings, a woman was shot multiple times and was seriously hurt.

East Dalton Ave. and Helena St.

The first shooting was reported around E Dalton Avenue and N Helena Street around 10:37 p.m. This is one of three shootings in the area, which is just east of Gonzaga Preparatory School.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said it received multiple calls of “shots being fired.” When police arrived they found a parked car that had been hit with gunfire. The shooter had already left the scene, although police say they did find other evidence. No victims were found in this shooting.

West Knox Ave.

The second shooting was reported about half an hour later, at 11:13 p.m., in the 1900 block of West Knox Avenue. This is just north of the West Central neighborhood.

Once again, police found a parked vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Police say evidence indicates over a dozen shots were fired. Police did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

BREAKING NEWS-@SpokanePD responded to five shootings overnight, including one where a woman was shot multiple times. Here are pictures from one of the crime scenes. For more information, head on over to @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/YpHlD0YfUD — Maleeha Kamal KREM 2 News (@MaleehaReports) May 3, 2022

East Sanson Ave.

At 11:40 p.m. multiple people reported shots fired in the 1300 block of East Sanson Avenue. This is an area just north of Rogers High School, not far from the first reported shooting. Officers responded to the scene but did not find any evidence of a shooting.

East Dalton Ave.

Just before midnight, police received a call that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of East Dalton Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Police said it appears that a shooter, or shooters, walked up to a house a fired about 20 shots inside. Police said there were multiple children, including an infant, inside at the time of the shooting, along with several adults.

The woman was the only person hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This shooting was in the same area as two other reported shootings earlier in the night.

West Alice Ave.

At 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday, SPD were called to the 1300 block of West Alice Avenue for reports of five or six gunshots. This shooting is in the same area as the second reported shooting and about two miles from the shooting at the house on East Dalton Avenue.

Police are still investigating all of the shootings and looking into whether any of them are connected.