SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been reported at the intersection of Boone and Lincoln in Spokane.

Boone eastbound lanes are closed at this time. One westbound lane is open.

According to police, one person was removed from a car and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

