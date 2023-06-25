x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman arrested for DUI after reportedly driving down closed street in downtown Spokane

Spokane Police Lt. Steve Braun told KREM 2 no one was injured.
Credit: Terry Moore-Read
A woman was arrested on Sunday, June 25, 2023 after she reportedly drove down a street that was closed off for Hoopfest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she reportedly drove down a closed street in downtown Spokane.

According to Spokane Police Lt. Steve Braun, the woman was arrested at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Stevens Street. She was reportedly driving down roads that were blocked off due to the Hoopfest basketball tournament.

Braun told KREM 2 no one was injured.

The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 3 suspects detained after drive-by shooting in North Spokane

Before You Leave, Check This Out