Woman arrested for DUI after reportedly driving down closed street in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she reportedly drove down a closed street in downtown Spokane.

According to Spokane Police Lt. Steve Braun, the woman was arrested at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Stevens Street. She was reportedly driving down roads that were blocked off due to the Hoopfest basketball tournament.

Braun told KREM 2 no one was injured.

The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

