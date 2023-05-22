One dead after suspected DUI crash in Spokane County

The woman who died in the crash was the one who swerved into the other lane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One woman has died after a fatal car crash on Sunday night in Spokane County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one car was driving northbound on Highway 395 near Deer Park, and swerved into the southbound lane, hitting another car in the southbound lane.

WSP believes drugs and alcohol are involved in the incident.

According to WSP, the 27-year-old woman who died in the crash was the one who swerved into the other lane.

The 21-year-old driver of the other car was not injured.

WSP are still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

