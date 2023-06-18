Car crash at a campground near St. John leads to DUI arrest and injuries

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck on its side.

ST JOHN, Wash. — In a crash near St. John, Washington, Saturday, a pickup truck flipped over, resulting in injuries to several occupants and leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of driving under the influence (DUI). The incident occurred in the campground area of Webb Slough on June 17th at 6:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck on its side, with emergency medical services (EMS) personnel providing aid to the injured individuals. The driver, identified as Tanner D. Berzett, 23, from Asotin, Washington, admitted to authorities that he had been driving too fast in the campground area. He further revealed that he had attempted to swing the rear end of the pickup around by pressing the accelerator, causing the vehicle to bounce and ultimately roll over, resulting in injuries to the passengers.

Deputies noticed signs of impairment in Berzett's behavior during their interaction with him. Five passengers were present in the pickup truck at the time of the accident. One of the passengers sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Spokane, where they were diagnosed with multiple fractures. Another passenger with a fracture was transported by ambulance to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. The remaining passengers suffered only minor injuries or escaped unharmed.

As a result of the injuries inflicted on the two passengers, Berzett was arrested for DUI. In addition to the DUI charge, he was booked into the Whitman County Jail on two counts of Vehicular Assault due to the nature of the injuries sustained by the passengers.

